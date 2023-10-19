The latest on the Speaker of the House election
We get the latest on the election for Speaker of the House from NPR’s Claudia Grisales.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
We get the latest on the election for Speaker of the House from NPR’s Claudia Grisales.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.