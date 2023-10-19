© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

When your boss is also your landlord: Employers are offering rentals to their workers

By Carly Berlin
Published October 19, 2023 at 3:09 PM MDT

To find housing for workers, some employers in Vermont are turning into landlords. But the relationship to the employee renters can be tricky.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Carly Berlin

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate