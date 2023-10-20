© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Officials monitor for sick birds at a lake in California's Central Valley

Published October 20, 2023 at 3:15 AM MDT

Officials are trying to contain an outbreak of bird botulism at Tulare Lake, which refilled this year due to California's extreme precipitation.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate