His family members were taken hostage by Hamas. Now they're coming home
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Ben Raanan, whose sister and stepmother had been taken hostage by Hamas in Israel earlier this month and freed Friday.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Ben Raanan, whose sister and stepmother had been taken hostage by Hamas in Israel earlier this month and freed Friday.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.