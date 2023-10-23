Another convoy of humanitarian aid gets into Gaza over the weekend
NPR's A Martinez talks to Lynn Hastings, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, about dire humanitarian needs in Gaza.
Copyright 2023 NPR
