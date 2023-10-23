Palestinian deaths in the occupied West Bank are escalating
Violence is increasing in the occupied West Bank, where dozens of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli settlers and the Israeli military since Hamas attacked Israel.
Copyright 2023 NPR
