‘To Kill a Tiger’ tells of a family fighting for justice after a sexual assault in Jharkhand

Editor’s note: This segment addresses sexual violence.

After a brutal sexual assault, one family in the Indian state of Jharkhand pursued justice for their daughter, at great personal cost.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with director Nisha Pahuja, who tells the family’s story in a new documentary, “To Kill a Tiger.” The film’s executive producers include Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.