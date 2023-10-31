Morning news brief
How Israel's plan to destroy Hamas will unfold is unclear. Speaker Johnson believes a stand-alone aid package for Israel will pass the House. It's Google turn to call witnesses in its monopoly trial.
Copyright 2023 NPR
How Israel's plan to destroy Hamas will unfold is unclear. Speaker Johnson believes a stand-alone aid package for Israel will pass the House. It's Google turn to call witnesses in its monopoly trial.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.