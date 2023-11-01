Donald Trump Jr. to take the stand in civil fraud trial against former president

Donald Trump Jr. is set to take the stand today in the New York civil fraud trial that’s spotlighting the entire Trump family’s business dealings.

Trump Jr. is named as a defendant, along with his father, former President Donald Trump, and his brother, Eric Trump. The case, which was filed by New York’s Attorney General Letitia James, accuses the Trump organization of committing fraud for decades.

We get more from NPR’s Ximena Bustillo.

