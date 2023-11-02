'Now and Then,' new Beatles song with John Lennon's voice, drops
The Beatles have released what’s been billed as their “final song.” The track — “Now and Then” — and features all four band members. Completed this year, the song has been 45 years in the making: The first bars were written by John Lennon in 1978.
Host Robin Young speaks to Beatles aficionado Tim Riley, who wrote “Lennon: Man, Myth, Music,” the definitive biography, and publishes the Riley Rock Report Substack newsletter and podcast.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.