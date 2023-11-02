© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
The ex-Memphis police officer accused of killing Tyre Nichols pleads guilty

By Katie Riordan
Published November 2, 2023 at 2:27 PM MDT

Ex-Memphis police officer Desmond Mills appeared in federal court Thursday and changed his plea to guilty in the beating death of Tyre Nichols.

Katie Riordan
