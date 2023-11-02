The ex-Memphis police officer accused of killing Tyre Nichols pleads guilty
Ex-Memphis police officer Desmond Mills appeared in federal court Thursday and changed his plea to guilty in the beating death of Tyre Nichols.
Copyright 2023 NPR
