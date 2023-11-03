© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Blinken returns to Israel, working on a plan to protect civilians in Gaza

By Steve Inskeep,
Michele Kelemen
Published November 3, 2023 at 3:11 AM MDT

President Biden sent Secretary of State Antony Blinken back to Israel as the death toll mounts in Gaza, and international calls for a ceasefire grow.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate