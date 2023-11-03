In Israel, the tension of the war with Hamas is felt far from Gaza
Israel's northern port city of Acre, or Akko, has long been home to Jews, Christians and Muslims who believe in living together — not just coexisting.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Israel's northern port city of Acre, or Akko, has long been home to Jews, Christians and Muslims who believe in living together — not just coexisting.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.