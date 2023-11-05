More and more Israelis are calling for a prisoner swap to release the hostages
With Israeli troops advancing through Gaza, relatives of Israelis taken hostage — and more of the public — support the idea of a prisoner swap.
Copyright 2023 NPR
With Israeli troops advancing through Gaza, relatives of Israelis taken hostage — and more of the public — support the idea of a prisoner swap.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.