© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Big city mayors ask White House for help with migrant influx

CPR News | By Kevin Beaty
Published November 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM MST

The mayors of several big cities struggling with increasing numbers of migrants met with White House staff Friday asking for help, led by the new mayor of Denver.

Copyright 2023 CPR News
Kevin Beaty

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate