Big city mayors ask White House for help with migrant influx
The mayors of several big cities struggling with increasing numbers of migrants met with White House staff Friday asking for help, led by the new mayor of Denver.
Copyright 2023 CPR News
The mayors of several big cities struggling with increasing numbers of migrants met with White House staff Friday asking for help, led by the new mayor of Denver.
Copyright 2023 CPR News
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.