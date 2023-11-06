Ohio voters to decide on the right to abortion
Abortion rights advocates have been on a winning streak as they take the issue directly to voters via ballot measures. Ohio is the only state directly voting on abortion this cycle.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Abortion rights advocates have been on a winning streak as they take the issue directly to voters via ballot measures. Ohio is the only state directly voting on abortion this cycle.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.