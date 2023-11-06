Trump testifies at civil trial
Former President Donald Trump testified in his civil fraud trial in New York. In sometimes contentious exchanges, Trump reiterated his position that the case against him was politically motivated.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Former President Donald Trump testified in his civil fraud trial in New York. In sometimes contentious exchanges, Trump reiterated his position that the case against him was politically motivated.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.