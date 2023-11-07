Interview of a lifetime: What it was like to talk with the legendary Barbra Streisand
NPR's Juana Summers talks with It's Been a Minute host Brittany Luse about her interview with legend Barbra Streisand, whose memoir is out.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers talks with It's Been a Minute host Brittany Luse about her interview with legend Barbra Streisand, whose memoir is out.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.