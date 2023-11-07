© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published November 7, 2023 at 3:09 AM MST

It's been a month since Hamas attacked Israel. The Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case about gun rights and domestic violence. Ohio voters are deciding on a constitutional right to abortion.

