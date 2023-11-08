Democrats scored in Wednesday's elections
Elections wrapped up across the country Wednesday night with some stunning results. Abortion showed its salience once again, more than a year after the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Elections wrapped up across the country Wednesday night with some stunning results. Abortion showed its salience once again, more than a year after the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.