SAG-AFTRA secures key AI agreement in contract with Hollywood studios

Published November 9, 2023 at 6:33 AM MST

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing actors, and Hollywood studios have reached a tentative agreement for a new contract. It sees large wage increases, but also features language about the use of artificial intelligence in the industry, something that had caused a lot of concern for those on the picket line.

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks to MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi for his thoughts.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

