Sen. Joe Manchin will not seek reelection

By Deirdre Walsh
Published November 9, 2023 at 2:50 PM MST

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced Thursday that he will not run for re-election. Losing him in that seat is a major blow to Democrats' efforts to retain control of the senate.

Deirdre Walsh
Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk.
