How a group home for seniors became a safe haven for healing

Following a devastating accident, a 22-year-old Ramona Pierson spent 18 months in a coma. She awoke unsure if she'd ever recover. But she did, in an unexpected safe haven — a group home for seniors.

About Ramona Pierson

Ramona Pierson has founded multiple tech companies in the education space, and she works to develop artificial intelligence solutions across eCommerce, business, and education. Her career in tech has also included recent senior positions at Meta and Amazon.

She started her career in the Marine Corps. It was during that time that, while on a run, she was hit by a drunk driver. She was in a coma for eighteen months, and when she awoke she was unable to see or talk. After more than 50 surgeries and a rehabilitation process in a senior citizens' home, she slowly rebuilt her life.

