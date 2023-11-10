© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Snakes on a plane? How about snakes on a pizza?

Published November 10, 2023 at 5:03 AM MST

In Hong Kong, Pizza Hut teamed up with one of the city's oldest restaurants to offer a snake soup pizza. Some believe snake meat warms up the body so this is a seasonal item.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate