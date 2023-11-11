How friendship helped a Vietnam veteran heal
On this week's Veterans Day Storycorps, Private First Class Eben Olrun speaks to his son, Owen, about how a friendship with another veteran helped him heal from his time in Vietnam.
Copyright 2023 NPR
On this week's Veterans Day Storycorps, Private First Class Eben Olrun speaks to his son, Owen, about how a friendship with another veteran helped him heal from his time in Vietnam.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.