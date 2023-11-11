To rake or not to rake? The case for letting leaves lie
Leave the leaves? Is it really as simple as that? NPR's Scott Simon talks with Jessica Damiano - who writes the Weekly Dirt Newsletter, about the wisdom of this movement.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Leave the leaves? Is it really as simple as that? NPR's Scott Simon talks with Jessica Damiano - who writes the Weekly Dirt Newsletter, about the wisdom of this movement.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.