Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published November 14, 2023 at 3:12 AM MST

Supreme Court adopts its first code of ethics. Israel says it has evidence of a Hamas military compound beneath a Gaza hospital. A U.S. government report on climate change stands to influence policy.

