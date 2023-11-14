© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Supreme Court has adopted its first code of ethics

Published November 14, 2023 at 3:12 AM MST

NPR's A Martinez talks to Amanda Frost, a law professor at the University of Virginia, who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Supreme Court ethics.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate