After mass shooting, Lewiston High School's state soccer title is a salve
Just weeks after a mass shooting killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, the city is celebrating a state championship for the high school boys' soccer team.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Just weeks after a mass shooting killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, the city is celebrating a state championship for the high school boys' soccer team.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.