‘No help came’: The story of a Palestinian-American family that was trapped in Gaza

Helal Kaoud hugged her father and brother goodbye in late September as they set out on a trip to visit relatives. At the time, she had no idea the long-awaited vacation would thrust her family into a nightmare.

Esam Kaoud, a 52-year-old California resident, took his 20-year-old son Ameer Kaoud to see the family’s homeland for the first time. It was a homecoming of sorts for Esam too, as he hadn’t been back to his place of birth in two decades. They headed for Al-Shati, a refugee camp along the Mediterranean coast in northern Gaza, where extended family excitedly awaited them.

During those first few days, Helal’s family group chat radiated pure vacation joy. Videos showed her brother, father and uncles enjoying their trip and the company of the relatives they were staying with in Gaza.

The Kaoud family enjoying Gaza before the war broke out. (Courtesy of the Kaoud family)

But a little over a week into their vacation, the war between Israel and Hamas broke out. Suddenly, Esam, Ameer and four other relatives who traveled with them from the U.S. were stuck.

“After Oct. 7, the nice pictures stopped, and they were just reassuring my mom and I that they were fine and not to worry,” Helal says. “But of course, we have access to social media and we’re seeing everything that’s happening. It was hard to believe that they were safe considering that everybody else wasn’t.”

The six Kaoud men, all U.S. citizens, were among the scores of foreign nationals trapped in Gaza. Helal and other members of her family in California felt terrified knowing her relatives were trapped across the sea in a region facing constant bombardment.

“I felt helpless,” she says. “I wished that we could do more, I wished the governments would do more.”

The frequent internet and power outages in Gaza didn’t make things easier. She says that for about 16 hours each day, they had no contact with family members in Gaza.

“When they finally did get electricity, that’s when they would tell us they’re okay and they made it through another day or night,” Helal says.

Helal Kaoud’s messages to her father Esam Kaoud. (Courtesy of Helal Kaoud)

Helal, along with her cousins, spent over a month appealing to American officials to help her family members — all American citizens — get out of Gaza to safety. They contacted the embassy, which directed them to the State Department, but to little avail.

“All they were telling us was to fill out a crisis intake form, with their passport information, their name, their location, which we did,” says Helal. “And then we didn’t hear anything.”

Meanwhile, the members of the Kaoud family trapped in Gaza joined the tens of thousands of Gazans who evacuated the north after the threats of Israel’s ground invasion increased. Despite there being little fuel available, her relatives managed to convince someone with a car to take them south, where they stayed with a family member who lived closer to the southern border. The Kaoud men even approached the Rafah border crossing once on Oct. 16 — before it opened — to leave through there, but were turned back.

“Weeks went by and no help came for them,” Helal says.

When the border into Egypt finally opened to let in a limited number of foreign nationals and critically injured patients on Nov. 1, only one of Helal’s family members, her uncle Jamal Kaoud, was on the list posted by the Palestinian Customs Authority via Facebook. The rest were not.

The only guidance Helal’s family heard from American government officials was to tell her remaining family members to “wait in a safe place.”

“We all know there still is no safe place in Gaza,” Helal says. “It was a weird moment to hear from the government to tell them to stay in a safe place … instead of reassuring [us] that they are working on getting the Americans out.”

Frustrated, Helal and her cousins took to social media to post about their family’s situation and hold press conferences. Slowly, more family members made it out of Gaza. Yet her father, brother and one remaining uncle were not on the list to pass through the Rafah crossing.

Helal’s younger sister took this news hard. Still in elementary school, she didn’t understand why her family was not allowed out, asking Helal “Why is everybody else coming home except for them?” She distracted herself by crocheting Palestinian flags while awaiting the return of her father and older brother.

Helal and her family even filed a lawsuit against the Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense in early November, thinking it would help get the remaining Kaoud men out sooner.

All the members of Helal Kaoud’s family who got stuck in Gaza after they made it south. (Courtesy of the Kaoud family)

Meanwhile, their life at home in California didn’t stop even though their family across the sea were stranded. In between working on getting them home, the family still had to continue their daily activities and responsibilities: school, work, sports.

But they found it hard to focus on their daily lives, knowing their family was over there facing terror.

“It’s on our mind 24/7… not knowing if they’re going to wake up the next day, not knowing if anyone will even find them if they are bombarded,” says Helal. “But we had to stay strong out here for our brother and my dad who were stuck out there.”

After 37 days of being trapped in Gaza, Esam, Ameer and their Uncle Nezam were finally able to cross into Egypt on Monday.

“It was such a hard experience and journey getting their name on the list,” Helal says, reiterating that her other family members were let out earlier. “It’s just really heartbreaking that they broke our family up…and even more heartbreaking that my dad and my brother were the last to leave, after almost 40 days of being in Gaza under the bombardments.”

Esam and Ameer arrived back in California on Thursday.

Now that they’re home safe, Helal says the family is withdrawing the lawsuit. Though, she’s not sure if they may file another one in the future.

Helal says the relief she feels is enormous, yet the trauma of the experience envelops her entire family. Neither her father nor brother want to speak about what they went through: not with journalists, and not even with her. They tell her they are afraid of retaliation.

In fact, one of the Kaoud men, Helal’s uncle, was stopped and questioned by authorities at the airport when he arrived back in the U.S. They asked him what he was doing in Gaza and how much money he brought back. Now, Helal says, he feels like he’s being watched by the government.

“It was a traumatic experience to have to come home and experience that in your home country,” says Helal.

The Kaoud’s non-American relatives now live in tents in Southern Gaza, having fled their homes in the north. They are among the hundreds of thousands unable to escape the relentless Israeli airstrikes.

Helal says her brother, Ameer, visited them in the tents while he was awaiting evacuation into Egypt.

“He said it was a sad situation, seeing them like that, when a couple of weeks ago, he saw them happy in their home, and now they’re not and they’re in a tent” says Helal. “They don’t even know if they have a home to return to.”

The war continues to devastate the region, with Israeli airstrikes turning residential areas into rubble and killing more than 11,470 people thus far, according to Palestinian health officials in Gaza.

Helal and her family remain worried for the rest of their relatives’ safety. She continues to appeal to American officials to urge Israel to put an end to this war.

“It’s just a hard experience for us to be Palestinian in America knowing that America is not doing anything for our Palestinian family in Gaza,” says Helal. “We need a ceasefire. We need all of Palestine to be safe.”

Hafsa Quraishi produced and edited this interview for broadcast with Chris Bentley. Quraishi also adapted it for the web.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.