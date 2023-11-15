© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why this index ranked Hawaii as the most inclusive state in the U.S.

Published November 15, 2023 at 5:52 AM MST

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Elsadig Elsheikh, the director of the global justice program at the University of California Berkeley’s Othering and Belonging Institute, about how to measure an inclusive community.

The Othering and Belonging Institute releases an annual index that measures the inclusiveness of U.S. states and countries around the world.

 

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate