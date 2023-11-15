Why this index ranked Hawaii as the most inclusive state in the U.S.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Elsadig Elsheikh, the director of the global justice program at the University of California Berkeley’s Othering and Belonging Institute, about how to measure an inclusive community.

The Othering and Belonging Institute releases an annual index that measures the inclusiveness of U.S. states and countries around the world.

