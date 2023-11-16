Passions between lawmakers spilling into violence are nothing new on Capitol Hill
NPR's A Martinez speaks with Yale historian Joanne Freeman, author of The Field of Blood, about recent altercations between lawmakers in Congress.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's A Martinez speaks with Yale historian Joanne Freeman, author of The Field of Blood, about recent altercations between lawmakers in Congress.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.