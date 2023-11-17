© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music is coming to the Wood River Valley

Chinese leader Jinping says country will open for business

Published November 17, 2023 at 6:33 AM MST

In San Francisco this week, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said China would take more “heart-warming” measures to calm the fears of some corporate leaders about doing business in the country. This comes as foreign direct investment in China went into negative territory for the first time in 25 years.

Michael Regan, senior editor at Bloomberg News, joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate