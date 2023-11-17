Morning news brief
Israel says it's uncovering many tunnels, including one outside main hospital in Gaza. GM autoworkers OK new contract. Guatemalan prosecutors pursue plans to press charges against the president-elect.
Copyright 2023 NPR
