© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music is coming to the Wood River Valley

Israel Military Evacuates Gaza's Largest Hospital

By Lauren Frayer
Published November 18, 2023 at 5:13 AM MST

Israel's military is evacuating Gaza's largest hospital, which has been the center of the war for weeks. Meanwhile, negotiations continue with Hamas over the release of hostages.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers South Asia for NPR News. In 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate