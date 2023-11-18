Life Kit: Cooking turkey for first-timers
A Thanksgiving turkey can be a great project for beginner cooks. NPR's Life Kit talks with Lan Lam of America's Test Kitchen about how to prep and roast a turkey for first-timers.
Copyright 2023 NPR
