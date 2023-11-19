© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music is coming to the Wood River Valley

What are Trump's policy goals for a second term?

Published November 19, 2023 at 5:53 AM MST

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with national political reporter Jill Colvin of The Associated Press about the policy goals underlying Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate