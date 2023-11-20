Hostage release negotiations are ongoing as Israel and Hamas battle around another hospital in Gaza

Israel and Hamas are closing in on a deal to free some hostages taken by Hamas in its Oct. 7 attack on southern Israeli towns in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The pending agreement could result in a possible pause in fighting.

Meanwhile, heavy fighting continues around Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital, which saw targeted attacks over the weekend.

We get the latest from NPR’s Lauren Frayer.

