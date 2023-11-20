© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music is coming to the Wood River Valley

Sam Altman is out at OpenAi: Unpacking what that means for artificial intelligence in tech

Published November 20, 2023 at 5:20 AM MST

In a shock firing, the board at OpenAi ousted CEO Sam Altman last Friday.

The move has left the start-up in turmoil as hundreds of employees threatened to resign in the wake of the board’s decision. Altman is set to lead a new artificial intelligence research team at Microsoft.

We get more from Richard Lawler, senior editor at The Verge.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate