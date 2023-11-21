Former Israeli prime minister reflects on the 2005 withdrawal from Gaza
Unilateral disengagement was Ehud Olmert's brainchild. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with the former Israeli prime minister about how he views that plan now.
Copyright 2023 NPR
