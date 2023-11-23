© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Israel continues airstrikes on Gaza ahead of hostage release

Published November 23, 2023 at 5:06 AM MST

Hamas is expected to release Israeli hostages tomorrow as part of a deal struck with Israel. In exchange, both sides have agreed to a four-day ceasefire. The deal was set to begin Thursday but was postponed by one day by Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel’s airstrikes have continued in Gaza.

Louisa Loveluck of the Washington Post joins us from Jerusalem.

