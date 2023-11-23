© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite local nonprofit and help us give back on Giving Tuesday!

Ukraine war update: Heavy fighting along Dnipro River

Published November 23, 2023 at 6:06 AM MST

In southern Ukraine near Kherson, Ukrainian troops are still engaged in heavy fighting with Russian forces along the Dnipro River. The river has emerged as a new front line in the war as Ukrainian troops try to get closer to Russian-annexed Crimea.

Isabelle Khurshudyan, Ukraine bureau chief for The Washington Post, joins us for an update on the war in Ukraine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate