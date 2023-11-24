© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite local nonprofit and help us give back on Giving Tuesday!

Hamas has released 24 hostages

By Greg Myre,
Brian Mann
Published November 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM MST

Hamas freed 24 hostages taken during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel in which about1,200 people were killed. Thirteen were part of a prisoner-hostage swap deal. The others were a surprise development.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
See stories by Greg Myre
Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate