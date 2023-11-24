© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite local nonprofit and help us give back on Giving Tuesday!

How an Oklahoma DA and a local tribe worked together to combat gang violence

By Max Bryan
Published November 24, 2023 at 2:26 PM MST

When gang violence escalated in one East Oklahoma town, the district attorney had to work with the local tribe to bring the situation under control.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Max Bryan

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate