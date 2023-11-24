© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite local nonprofit and help us give back on Giving Tuesday!

The rise of populism and the crisis of liberal democracy

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Harsha NahataSanaz Meshkinpour
Published November 24, 2023 at 1:00 AM MST
Ryan Lash / TED

Part 3 of TED Radio Hour episode What Topples Democracies.

Democracy is being challenged around the world. Political scientist Yascha Mounk says that to fight for democracy, we need to take a hard look at why so many nations are electing populist leaders.

About Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk is a political scientist known for his work on the rise of populism and the crisis of liberal democracy. His books include The Great Experiment: Why Diverse Democracies Fall Apartand How They Can Endure, and The Identity Trap: A Stoy of Ideas and Power in our Time.

Educated at Trinity College, Cambridge and Harvard University, Mounk is a Senior Fellow at the German Marshall Fund, a Senior Advisor at Protect Democracy, and the host of The Good Fight podcast. He is also a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and a frequent contributor to international newspapers and magazines including The New Yorker, The Atlantic and Foreign Affairs as well as a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Harsha Nahata and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Harsha Nahata
Harsha Nahata (she/her) is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She is drawn to storytelling as a way to explore ideas about identity and question dominant narratives.
Sanaz Meshkinpour

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate