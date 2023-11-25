Hamas to free more hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners
Hamas freed hostages yesterday, and is set to free more today. Israel will release more Palestinian prisoners in exchange as the pause in fighting continues.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Hamas freed hostages yesterday, and is set to free more today. Israel will release more Palestinian prisoners in exchange as the pause in fighting continues.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.