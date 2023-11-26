© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Israel and Hamas complete third prisoner-hostage exchange

By Daniel Estrin
Published November 26, 2023 at 3:41 PM MST

For a third day, Hamas released hostages and Israel released Palestinian prisoners. Also, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Israeli troops in Gaza.

Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
