How major European cities like Paris are preparing for the next heat wave
Paris, the most densely populated city in Europe, faces catastrophic heat because of global warming. The city is planning for when that day comes.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Paris, the most densely populated city in Europe, faces catastrophic heat because of global warming. The city is planning for when that day comes.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.