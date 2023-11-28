© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Israel frees scores of Palestinian prisoners under deal with Hamas, but arrests dozens more

Published November 28, 2023 at 6:06 AM MST

The Israeli military has released 150 Palestinian prisoners and detainees so far, as part of its agreement with Hamas. But as some prisoners go free, the Israeli military continues to arrest dozens more. In addition, thousands of Palestinians remain in Israeli prisons, some held without a charge or a trial.

We speak to Tala Nasir, lawyer with Addameer, the Palestinian prisoner and human rights organization, about why there are so many Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons and what conditions they face.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

