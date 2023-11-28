Suspect pleads not guilty in shooting of students of Palestinian descent in Vermont
The Vermont man accused of shooting the three students is charged with attempted murder, and was ordered held without bail.
Copyright 2023 Vermont Public
The Vermont man accused of shooting the three students is charged with attempted murder, and was ordered held without bail.
Copyright 2023 Vermont Public
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.